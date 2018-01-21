A glance at Iran’s imports

21 January 2018 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EU increases its share from Iran’s imports
Business 15:41
Iran’s agricultural imports up by 17%
Business 20 January 15:05
Iranian government’s projected revenues realized by 72%
Business 20 January 14:04
Iran unveils government’s tax revenues
Business 20 January 09:37
Iran unveils government’s tax revenues
Business 18 January 14:24
Iranian banking system sees rise of foreign assets
Business 18 January 11:55
Iran's foreign debts rise by 20%
Business 17 January 17:00
Iran's state bodies contradict each other on GDP figures
Business 17 January 15:00
Iran’s agricultural imports up by 17%
Business 16 January 20:43
Research body forecasts two-digit inflation rate for Iran
Business 15 January 08:30
Research body forecasts two-digit inflation rate for Iran
Business 13 January 16:22
Iran banking system allocates more loans to knowledge-based firms
Business 13 January 13:40
World Bank forecasts 4% GDP growth for Iran
Business 13 January 10:16
German delegation to discuss business ties in Tehran
Business 10 January 15:47
World Bank forecasts 4% GDP growth for Iran
Business 10 January 12:52
Iran’s cell phone imports up by 104%
Business 10 January 09:29
Iran’s cell phone imports up by 104%
Business 9 January 15:43
Car parts top list of Iran's most imported goods
Business 6 January 09:30