Iran’s export to EU witnesses a 40% rise

23 June 2018 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EU financing key agri-food project in Iran
Business 21 June 14:36
Iran, Syria ready to activate preferential trade agreement
Business 20 June 10:31
Iranian trade mission to visit Indonesia soon – Official
Business 18 June 17:48
Iran’s president to visit Switzerland, Austria
Politics 18 June 15:34
Pakistan reduces anti-dumping duties on import of sulfuric acid from Iran
Business 18 June 15:34
PTA not increasing trade turnover between Iran, Turkey – official
Business 18 June 14:32
Iran’s exports to Italy hike by 157%
Business 18 June 14:15
Europe needs to adopt new monetary policies to deal with Iran (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 10:43
Latest on Iran-South Korea trade
Business 12 June 15:03
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 12 June 09:18
Iranian province exports caviar to EU
Business 10 June 11:29
Iran criticizes US stance on nuclear deal, hails China, Russia efforts
Politics 10 June 10:33
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 9 June 13:36
Nuclear deal’s Joint Commission experts hold meeting in Tehran
Nuclear Program 7 June 16:40
US exports to Iran register increase by 144%
Business 7 June 12:16
Iran experiences negative balance in agricultural, food trade
Business 4 June 12:21
Turkey experiences significant negative balance in trade with Iran
Business 3 June 16:00
Uncertainty remains over Swiss BCP bank co-op with Iran
Business 31 May 16:49