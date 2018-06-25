Not enough foreign currency in state coffer for non-essential goods - Iran go't spokesman

25 June 2018 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Merchants hold protests in Tehran Bazaar over Iran currency plunge (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 13:07
Iran government to create parallel currency market – CBI chief
Business 11:44
Iran president instructs government to tackle ‘unreasonable’ high prices
Business 20 June 11:50
Iran needs secondary market to facilitate access to foreign currencies
Business 18 June 12:09
Cheap-rated Dollar will drain off state coffers: Tehran Chamber head
Business 19 May 16:14
Iran cuts foreign currency ceiling of exiting travellers to half
Business 14 May 14:37
Iran says to not face foreign currency reserve shortage
Business 6 May 16:05
US dollar jumps in Iran’s market despite government measures
Business 3 May 12:55
Iran allocates cheap-rated US dollar for food import amid currency rates unification policy
Business 2 May 16:46
US dollar jumps in Iran’s market despite government measures
Business 2 May 12:45
Iran sets limit for foreign currency in possession per person
Business 10 April 15:09
Iran Central Bank does not intend to put a brake on falling currency price
Business 5 April 2015 09:21
Iran's rial strengthens after implementation of nuclear accord
Iran 20 January 2014 14:59
Iran allocates cheap-rated $28 bln for staple goods
Iran 20 September 2013 13:12
USD, British pound prices fall at Iran’s forex center
Economy news 18 September 2013 11:00
Blood donor bags worth 3 million euros delayed at Iranian customs
Iran 16 September 2013 13:38
USD, Pound rise, Euro falls at Iran’s Forex Center
Economy news 7 September 2013 12:06
USD, Euro and Pound fall in Iran’s free market
Economy news 30 August 2013 11:23