Iran announces ban on export of certain agro products

The Iranian government has banned the export of 18 agricultural products, according to the country’s Customs Administration.



According to a directive issued by Ali Akbar Shadmani, an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the export of 18 agricultural products have been banned until further notice, IRIB news agency reported.



The banned products include maize, wheat, powder, barely, oats, raw and palm oil, alfalfa, sorghum, oil seeds, fish and meat protein powders, and rye, the report said.



The move came after the Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade on June 20 banned the import of 1,339 commodities categorized as "non-essential goods with domestic counterparts".



The decisions came after the Iranian rial plunged to a record low against the US dollar on the unofficial market last week amid fears of returning US sanctions after President Donald Trump in May withdrew from a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

