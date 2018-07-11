Chinese, French, Italian firms sign MoUs to develop projects in southwestern Iran

Tehran, Iran, July 11

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Ahvaz Municipality has signed three memorandums of understanding with Chinese, French and Italian firms for the construction a number of commercial and amusement sites in the Iranian southwestern city.

The agreements were signed on Sunday at Neyshekar Hotel in Ahvaz with Iranian city council’s officials and the firms’ representatives in attendance, IRNA news agency reported on July 9.

Based on the terms of the deals, an amusement park, commercial complexes, a bridge, a water park and subway stations are among the sites planned to be constructed and developed by the foreign firms.

Mohammad Hadi Ghanavat, a member of Ahvaz City Council, said more packages need to be offered, to encourage foreigners to invest in city’s projects.

An official with Ahvaz Municipality said "we signed an agreement with China Railway Engineering Corporation (CRECG) to launch the city’s second subway line."

France’s Hyper Market Maf Pars and Italy’s Sartori will take care of other projects, Amir Safi-Khani added.

The signing of the agreements took place on the sidelines of a two-day international conference on urban management in Ahvaz.

