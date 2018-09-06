Iranian minister in India to attend global mobility summit

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 6

Trend:

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi has traveled to New Delhi to attend India’s first ever global mobility summit MOVE on September 6-7.

Heading an economic delegation, Akhoundi left Tehran for the Indian capital to make a speech at the Global Mobility Summit 2018, the official website of Iran’s ministry of roads and urban development reported on September 6.

During his two-day visit, the Iranian minister will hold talks with senior Indian officials, including ministers of commerce, transportation, shipping and railway, the report added.

Senior officials with the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Ports and Maritime Organization are accompanying Akhoundi in his trip.

According to Indian officials, the Global Mobility Summit is the first-of-its-kind, and will see participation from over 2,200 individuals from across the world, including leaders from the government, industry, research organizations, academia, think tanks and civil society.

