5,000 jobs created in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Last week 5,000 jobs were created as part of public and private projects during the visit of the Iranian president and members of the Cabinet of Ministers to the West Azerbaijan province, IRNA cited Naseer Hazrati, chairman of the Management and Planning Organization of the West Azerbaijan province of Iran, as saying.

He said that the implementation of 40 projects in the field of healthcare, infrastructure, sports and tourism, education, higher education, water supply, agriculture and customs have been approved by mid-March 2021.

The investments worth 22.64 trillion rials (about $539 billion) are planned to be made for these projects. Within two years, 11.28 trillion rials (about $268.5 billion) will be allocated from state reserves and 1.36 trillion rials (about $32.3 million) from the National Development Fund.

Hazrati added that 1,06 trillion rials (about $25.3 million) are planned to be spent to provide 254 villages with water and 500 billion rials (about $11.9 million) to liquidate 300 shelters.

The official said that during the visit of the president, 1 trillion rials (approximately $23.8 million) were approved to provide provincial customs with X-ray equipment.

