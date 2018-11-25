5,000 jobs created in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province

25 November 2018 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Last week 5,000 jobs were created as part of public and private projects during the visit of the Iranian president and members of the Cabinet of Ministers to the West Azerbaijan province, IRNA cited Naseer Hazrati, chairman of the Management and Planning Organization of the West Azerbaijan province of Iran, as saying.

He said that the implementation of 40 projects in the field of healthcare, infrastructure, sports and tourism, education, higher education, water supply, agriculture and customs have been approved by mid-March 2021.

The investments worth 22.64 trillion rials (about $539 billion) are planned to be made for these projects. Within two years, 11.28 trillion rials (about $268.5 billion) will be allocated from state reserves and 1.36 trillion rials (about $32.3 million) from the National Development Fund.

Hazrati added that 1,06 trillion rials (about $25.3 million) are planned to be spent to provide 254 villages with water and 500 billion rials (about $11.9 million) to liquidate 300 shelters.

The official said that during the visit of the president, 1 trillion rials (approximately $23.8 million) were approved to provide provincial customs with X-ray equipment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran: USGS
Other News 21:25
Expert: No country wants to see US or Iran as enemy
Iran 20:58
Iran announces volume of imported non-essential items
Business 19:48
Iran's foreign debt drops by 9%
Business 18:20
IMIDRO head talks on installation of equipment at Iran’s first pellet plant in China
Business 16:45
Production of cement, aluminum and coal concentrate down in Iran
Business 15:45
Latest
Hamilton ends season with a win in Abu Dhabi
Other News 21:51
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran: USGS
Other News 21:25
Expert: No country wants to see US or Iran as enemy
Iran 20:58
Britain's May faces Brexit moment of truth in parliament
Europe 20:19
Iran announces volume of imported non-essential items
Business 19:48
Turkish defense minister discussed Syria's Idlib with Russia
Turkey 19:34
More than 100 injured in Aleppo in insurgent gas attack: Syrian state media
Arab World 18:57
Iran's foreign debt drops by 9%
Business 18:20
Azerbaijan talks infrastructure modernization of its cultural reserves (Exclusive)
Business 17:34