Iranian expert: Special attention should be paid to gas flares

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Big volumes of gas in Iran account for gas flares. To increase efficiency, the projects have been created to turn gas into new products, oil expert Jahanbakhsh Amiri said in an interview with Mizan News Agency.

However, these projects have remained incomplete, he said.

Amiri added that the programs are expected to be created. However, steps were not taken. In this area, the modern technology and knowledge are required. So, predetermined goals must be reached.

It is possible to use gas flares in the petrochemical industry, gas transportation network and oil storage facilities, he said.

