Iranian currency rates for June 9

9 June 2019 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The official currency rates remain unchanged in Iran on June 9, compared to June 8, Trend reports on June 9 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,628 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,508

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,533

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,469

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,870

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,367

1 Indian rupee

INR

606

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,173

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

28,094

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,823

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,613

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,994

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,808

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,203

1 Russian ruble

RUB

648

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,399

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,841

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,706

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,381

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,667

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,079

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,127

100 Thai bahts

THB

134,429

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,532

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,628

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,963

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,386

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

2,946

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

530

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,096

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,910

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,205 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,438 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 125,188 rials, and the price of $1 is 107,153 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

