Iranian scientist: sanctions - best opportunity to expand work of knowledge-based companies

24 June 2019 09:06 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 24

Trend:

Iran is seriously pursuing plans to support knowledge-based companies to confront sanctions in the current Iranian year (started March21,2019), said Vice-President for Science and Technology under the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Sorena Sattari.

"Knowledge-based companies can help the government, today there is hope for technology and knowledge of young people in this country to provide help," said Sattari, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The imposed sanctions against Iran is the best opportunity to expand work of knowledge based companies," he added.

"Knowledge-based economy is on the government agenda and we should focus on knowledge-based companies so they can export their products to other countries," he noted.

"The new generation of entrepreneurs is rising and considering the economic realities, we should focus on human resources. In regards to current situation with sanctions, exports of knowledge-based companies' products can be a proper solution to develop economy," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's largest poultry farm appears at Tehran Stock Exchange
Business 09:18
4.3 million tons of basic goods piled up at Iranian customs
Business 09:06
Exports of Iran's Hamadan province expected to reach $1.3B
Business 08:57
Iran in talks with Russia to establish mechanisms to cushion US sanctions - Zarif
Iran 06:51
Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
US 23 June 21:24
Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack
US 23 June 20:37
Latest
Euro reaches three-month high as dollar sags on Fed easing prospects
Other News 10:03
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 24
Finance 09:50
Azerbaijani plant eyes to increase clinker production
Economy 09:48
Iran to launch 110 new housing projects
Business 09:43
Iranian Banks to privatize their properties and assets
Business 09:39
Azerbaijan, Turkey buy cotton products in Turkmenistan
Economy 09:37
Turkmenistan lobbying transport project from Afghanistan to Turkey via Azerbaijan
Economy 09:34
Increase of refineries in Iran to compensate for oil sanctions?
Business 09:27
Energy on the agenda when Saudi crown prince visits South Korea this week
Other News 09:25