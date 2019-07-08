Iran's exports via its Khorramshahr port up by 56%

8 July 2019 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), Iran's exports via the Khorramshahr port in its Khuzestan province increased by 56 percent compared to the same period of the previous Iranian year, Head of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Organization Nurullah Asadi said, Trend reports referring to the Organization's web site.

So far, in the current Iranian year, 571,400 tons of goods have been loaded for exports at the port, Asadi said.

During the reported period, the total weight of loaded and unloaded cargo at the port amounted to 607,700 tons, which is 40 percent more compared to the same period of the previous year, he added.

Also, during the reported period, 34,700 trucks and 85 vessels arrived at the port, Asadi said.

