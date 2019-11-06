Shrimp production to decline by 40 percent in Iran

6 November 2019 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran eyes to produce 50,000 tons of shrimp
Business 17 July 17:33
Iran grows 45,000 tons of shrimp annually
Business 22 April 17:28
Iran processes 46,000 tons of shrimp
Business 20 February 18:02
Iran processes 42,000 tons of shrimp
Business 30 January 19:49
Over 2,500 tons of shrimp produced in Iran’s Golestan province
Business 22 January 15:39
Whitefish bred for first time in Iran's Hormozgan province
Business 25 December 2018 12:58
Latest
Iran confirms prevention of IAEA inspector irom accessing uranium plant last week
Nuclear Program 22:53
Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider possibility of partnership in Europe-China transportation chain (Exclusive)
Business 22:15
China, Georgia to increase throughput of Middle Corridor
Business 21:57
At least 11 killed in banditry attack in northern Kenya
Other News 21:45
2 militants killed in northern Algeria
Other News 21:15
Azerbaijan’s Electrogas company announces time-frame for export of combi heating systems
Business 20:55
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs demonstrating products at 2nd International Industrial Exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 20:48
Turkmen Oil state concern extends tender to buy equipment, communication devices
Tenders 20:41
Thermal power plants’ efficiency to reach 40 percent in Iran
Business 20:37