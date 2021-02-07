Georgia allows Iranian trucks to enter its territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

According to the agreement between Iran and Georgia, the Iranian trucks and drivers were allowed to enter into Georgia, an official with the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of Iran announced.



"After the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the world, Iran's international transport fleet faced many problems in transporting goods to other countries, including Georgia," Javad Hedayati, an official with the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of Iran said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.



"Georgian government has imposed restrictions on Iranian trucks and drivers since March 2020," he said.



He went on to say that the restriction imposed on Iranian fleet to Georgia, had created many problems for Iranian international transport companies and 20,000 Iranian trucks operating in the corridor crossing over Georgia.



"Numerous consultations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tbilisi, have led to a virtual meeting with Georgian officials on Monday," he said.



According to the negotiations between the officials of the two countries, he says that the restriction will be lifted from Tuesday, February 9.