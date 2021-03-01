BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

Iran to increase border control to prevent the coronavirus spread, said Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

Rouhani said Iran is expected to reinstate the COVID-related restrictions in the new Iranian year (starts March 21,2021).

"In the current situation, there should be more control over the borders, " said Rouhani.

The president said the control over the spread of the coronavirus will increase, he said the testing on revealing the virus will increase, to reveal the new cases.

"Even if there is enough vaccines, it would take months to complete the vaccination, therefore it is necessary to comply with health protocols," he said.

"We have to continue with the restrictions, and they might continue through the new Iranian year, and punitive measures must also be taken," he said.