Iran launches National Productivity Network to connect businesses

Business 14 April 2021 22:44 (UTC+04:00)
Iran launches National Productivity Network to connect businesses
Armenian gov't, opposition should find courage, start telling truth to Armenian people - President Aliyev
Armenian gov't, opposition should find courage, start telling truth to Armenian people - President Aliyev
Building fortifications, defense lines, they were doing it in order to keep these lands under occupation forever - President Aliyev
Building fortifications, defense lines, they were doing it in order to keep these lands under occupation forever - President Aliyev
Armenian gov't didn’t want foreigners to see devastation, their hatred to Azerbaijanis - President Aliyev
Armenian gov't didn’t want foreigners to see devastation, their hatred to Azerbaijanis - President Aliyev
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey reports over 62,000 COVID-19 cases Turkey 23:06
UK records another 2,491 coronavirus cases, 38 deaths Europe 22:51
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 22:48
Georgian company eyes building of airdrome in outskirts of Tbilisi Transport 22:48
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 22:46
Iran launches National Productivity Network to connect businesses Business 22:44
Kazakhstan’s subsoil users subsidize domestic market of fuel and lubricants to keep gasoline prices Kazakhstan 22:43
Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Serbia Europe 22:25
Armenian gov't didn’t want foreigners to see devastation, their hatred to Azerbaijanis - President Aliyev Politics 21:50
Georgia tightens entry rules for Indian visitors due to pandemic Georgia 21:41
Brent prices above $66/bbl first time from March 18 Oil&Gas 21:16
Uzbek deputy PM, Saudi Arabian minister discuss implementation of joint projects Uzbekistan 20:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to French ambassador to Armenia Politics 20:21
Uzbekistan’s Mubarek gas processing plant launches sodium sulfide production Uzbekistan 20:00
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish ambassador hold meeting Politics 20:00
Ucell launching 5G in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 19:42
Kazakhstan’s Kazgeology company announces number of ongoing investment projects Business 19:42
Working visit of President of Belarus in Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO) Politics 19:08
Gold and foreign exchange reserves decrease in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18:55
Ukraine, Azerbaijan may increase potential for using renewable energy Oil&Gas 18:44
Football Federations of Turkic Speaking States sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation Society 18:35
Georgia, Tajikistan contribute to intensification of cargo transit Transport 18:23
Austria, Georgia eye to implement projects in animal husbandry Business 18:23
Iran's Palayesh Parsian Sepehr Company to receive large revenues Oil&Gas 18:06
Kazakhstan to allocate funds for development of processing industry Kazakhstan 18:04
Azerbaijan plans to organize transit cargo transportation through Turkey to EU countries Transport 18:01
Azerbaijan's State Committee on Property Issues holds new auction on privatization Business 18:01
Germany's economic institutes cut GDP 2021 growth forecast to 3.7% Europe 17:54
Indian PM Modi addresses Inaugural Session of Raisina Dialogue Other News 17:48
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves Business 17:44
Ukraine ready to help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories - Deputy PM Politics 17:37
COVID-19 pandemic hinders Georgian Airways to increase number of flights Transport 17:35
First train with feed products arrives in Azerbaijan from Turkey via TURKUAZ project Economy 17:30
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 17 Oil&Gas 17:24
UNDP supports Georgia's adoption of legislation on environmental liability Business 17:24
Export of cotton from Azerbaijan greatly increases from Jan. through Feb. 2021 Business 17:22
United Nations concludes field mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 17:21
Iran to stop importing catalysts in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 17:14
Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 17:10
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 17:10
NATO partners appreciate significant contribution that Georgia making to global security Georgia 17:08
Iran to increase enrichment in Natanz nuclear facility Business 17:06
Volume of gas injected into Iran's Karanj field increases Oil&Gas 17:05
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes exceeds supply Finance 16:56
1Q2021 number of job seekers from Turkey in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan down Turkey 16:56
Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries Society 16:51
Nikola, Iveco and OGE sign preliminary hydrogen distribution agreement Europe 16:50
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance of compressors Tenders 16:47
Kazakhstan eyes reducing flights number to Turkey as COVID-19 cases jump Transport 16:45
EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses Europe 16:45
Digitalization in Azerbaijan proceeding at highest level among CIS states - IDC ICT 16:42
Minsk IT Holding of Belarus develops solution for accepting non-cash payment based on NFC smartphones Economy 16:42
2020/2021 season to be less profitable for potato farmers in Georgia Business 16:41
Georgian citizens preparing to leave for Germany for work Business 16:28
Turkish Parliament to discuss violations by Armenia during attacks on Azerbaijan Politics 16:27
Turkmen iodine plant releases production data Business 16:24
Transactions through ATMs up in Azerbaijan Finance 16:23
Azerbaijan, Ukraine have several areas for interaction, partnership - Deputy PM Politics 16:22
Italy supported Azerbaijan in Karabakh war despite pro-Armenian force - expert Politics 16:21
Exports of several oil products from Iran shrink Business 16:01
Kazakhstan's preliminary oil extraction data indicates drop - OPEC Oil&Gas 15:58
Coffee prices up in Georgia Business 15:56
Georgia observing economic recovery - minister Business 15:41
Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking US 15:39
Iran’s Alborz Province exports fishery products Business 15:31
Azerbaijani citizens can visit dozens of countries without visa - Henley&Partners Economy 15:29
Ukrainian deputy PM visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 15:23
Azerbaijan took huge step towards achieving its national dream - President of Belarus Politics 15:22
Turkmenistan reveals volume of allocated loans in national currency Finance 15:20
Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are far from any problems - President Aliyev Politics 15:20
1Q2021 volume of electricity generation by Azerbaijani TPPs down Oil&Gas 15:17
Azerbaijani, Belarus presidents made press statements (PHOTO) Politics 15:11
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Netherlands Turkey 15:10
Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents sign bilateral documents (PHOTO) Politics 15:09
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, IFC sign Memorandum of Understanding on offshore wind energy (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:08
We created new reality by shedding blood, everyone should reckon with us - President Aliyev Politics 15:08
Armenia took advantage of Heydar Aliyev’s dismissal from all posts - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:08
IEA expects growth in Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 15:04
Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:03
2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Turkish Mersin port disclosed Turkey 15:02
Popular Front-Musavat were selling gasoline to Armenia - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:01
Armenia - country with bowed head, and it will always be the case - President Aliyev Politics 15:01
Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:55
Iran and Russia extend bilateral cooperation Business 14:53
During war, they wanted to introduce sanctions against us - President Aliyev Politics 14:52
Russia records over 8,300 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:51
War Trophy Park in Baku illustrating aggressive nature of Armenia Politics 14:51
Value of Russian imports of Turkish ready-made clothes disclosed Turkey 14:51
EU to borrow around 150 billion euros annually for recovery fund Europe 14:44
Azerbaijan’s average compliance with OPEC+ deal up - IEA Oil&Gas 14:43
US imports of Turkish electrical goods grow in value Turkey 14:42
Moody’s discloses forecast on growth of Azerbaijan's economy for next 3 years Finance 14:40
President Aliyev on transfer of Irevan to Armenia: I condemned this decision, we should not obscure history Politics 14:38
I have been saying that second Armenian state will never be created in our lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:35
Baku Military Trophy Park - message for revenge seekers, says Azerbaijani expert (VIDEO) Politics 14:34
I did not yield an inch on Karabakh issue - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:29
Axpo expanding its business in renewable energies Oil&Gas 14:28
In 2003, scum of PFPA-Musavat tandem attempted military coup, but it did not work - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
I promised that I would defend territorial integrity, and I kept my word - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
Army with 10,000 deserters is a disgrace - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
All news