Iran asks businesses to cooperate in anti-money laundering plan

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 4

The Financial Information Center of Iran`s Ministry of Economic Affairs issued a statement inviting knowledge-based companies to cooperate in the fields of data mining, crime detection, fraud detection, and anti-money laundering intelligence plans.

According to the Financial Information Center of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, interested parties are invited to send their proposals to the email address of [email protected] by mid-May, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an international organization founded in 1989 to develop policies to combat money laundering. As of March 2021, Iran and North Korea are blacklisted.