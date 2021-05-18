Iran’s non-oil export hits 46% growth in current year: IRICA

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the country exported $5.6 billion worth of non-oil goods and commodities to foreign countries from March 21 to May 15, 2021, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking at 23rd meeting of Representatives Board of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Tue., Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that Islamic Republic of Iran imported 4.5 million tons of products, valued at $5.6 billion, since the beginning of the current year (started March 21) up to May 15, showing a 28 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Some 15.5 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $5.6 billion, was exported from the country from March 21 to May 15, 2021, registering a 46 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year, Mir-Ashrafi reiterated.

According to the statistics, totally 145.7 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $73 billion, were exported and imported from/to the country last year (from March 21, 2020 to March 20, 2021), IRICA president added.

He went on to say that 10,343,000 tons of commodities, valued at $5.762 billion, were exchanged between Iran and its trader partner in the first Iranian month of Farvardin in the current year (from March 21 to April 20), showing a 32 and 62.5 percent hike both in terms of weight and value respectively.