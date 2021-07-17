Iran reveals data on infrastructure built for low-income families

TEHRAN, Iran, July 17

Trend:

In the last several years Iran built some 140,000 units for the deprived people, Iranian Vice President and the Head of planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Bager Nobakht said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Several large dams and numerous railway lines have been constructed in the last few years, Nobakht stated at the inauguration ceremony of Safi Mosque in Gilan Province.

Referring to the railway projects, he said that the recently constructed railways connect Hamedan to Tabriz and Urmia and from there to Sanandaj.

"In addition, the Chabahar-Zahedan railway line and from there to Khash was one of the huge rail projects that provided employment, development and benefits to people," he said.