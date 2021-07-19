Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets

Business 19 July 2021 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA
Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets
Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets
Oil falls $1 after OPEC+ agreement on boosting supply
Oil falls $1 after OPEC+ agreement on boosting supply
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's priority is supporting domestic messengers - Minister of ICT Business 16:48
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, supply grows Oil&Gas 16:41
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA Nuclear Program 16:36
Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets Business 16:07
Iran's caviar production increases Business 15:58
Iran sees increase employment Business 15:52
Iran discussing extension of lockdown Business 15:48
Turkmenistan shares data on average yield of potatoes Business 15:34
Copper ores and concentrates reclaim first place in list of top export items in Georgia Business 15:34
Kazakhstan's 1H2021 import value of Turkish leather products up Turkey 15:33
EU and FAO project developing commodity-based agricultural advisory platform Economy 15:24
Turkmenistan harvest significant volume of crops in 1H2021 Business 15:01
Indian services exports may grow 10 pc in FY22: SEPC Other News 14:55
NPCI Engaging With Global Agencies To Expand UPI And RuPay Cards On The International Turf Other News 14:54
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert Commentary 14:54
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him Other News 14:52
India hands over 150 ICU beds to Nepal as part of its commitment to COVID 19 cooperation Other News 14:52
10mn households in JE hot spots get tap water access Other News 14:49
Indian auto exports recover in Q1 amid improved pandemic situation Other News 14:47
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report Arab World 14:46
All six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1% Israel 14:43
Doraiswami: Bangladesh to receive more vaccine doses when India's supply improves Other News 14:42
WHO official warns against easing coronavirus restrictions too quickly Europe 14:41
Azerbaijan's tricolor flag proudly flies in liberated territories - Defense Ministry Politics 14:41
Russia reports over 24,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 14:40
Study: Vaccine cuts India Covid hospitalization to less than 10% Other News 14:39
India set for V-shaped recovery Other News 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 14:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 14:32
No crisis shattered Azerbaijan's relations with EU - Polish expert Economy 14:28
Azerbaijan's working group on economic issues in liberated territories holds new meeting Economy 14:26
"Look Forward To Closely Working With" PM Modi: Nepal's New Prime Minister Other News 14:16
Over 41.99 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided To States, Union Territories: Centre Other News 14:15
Bengal scientists develop world’s hardest self-healing material Other News 14:14
Armenia bears responsibility for escalating tension - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan sees spike in manufacturing of tobacco products for 1H2021 Business 14:07
Azerbaijan launches cyberattack modeling laboratory ICT 14:06
SOCAR Turkey uses environmentally friendly platform to digitalize signature process Oil&Gas 13:45
OPEC market share won’t exceed 33% in coming decade Oil&Gas 13:05
Turkmenistan reveals amount of foreign currency transactions on exchange Business 12:52
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (July 12 through July 15) Finance 12:50
Epsilon Development Company achieves gas boost at operated well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:50
Cargo transportation volumes down in Kazakhstan Transport 12:49
Georgia sees increase in external merchandise trade Business 12:49
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender for engines overhaul Tenders 12:48
Georgia hosting 2021 Batumi International Conference Georgia 12:47
Iran's clothing exports up Business 12:45
Central Bank of Iran shares data on external debt Business 12:36
Georgia reports 848 coronavirus cases Georgia 12:33
Azerbaijan sees more than 11% decline in liquids consumption - bp Oil&Gas 12:28
Iran sees increase in liquidity Business 12:24
bp says Azerbaijan’s NGL output rose by over 7% Oil&Gas 12:21
Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad Arab World 12:19
Iran's steel production increases Business 12:12
Coal recovering its share in EU electricity mix Oil&Gas 12:06
Iranian Red Crescent imports another batch of COVID-19 vaccines Business 12:05
Europe’s 2022 electricity demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels Oil&Gas 11:58
Iran's Gore-Jask Pipeline to be put into operation soon Business 11:50
Iran to provide free electricity for industries to compensate for frequent power outage Business 11:28
Iran's copper production increases Finance 11:23
Iran expects to meet half of country's tropical fruit demand Business 11:19
Kyrgyzstan adds 1,289 more recoveries from coronavirus Kyrgyzstan 11:12
Paz mulls spinning off Ashdod oil refinery Israel 11:07
TAP offers possibility to request new exit points along its route Oil&Gas 11:01
Diesel price recovery may be pushed back into late-H221-2022 by slower vaccine deliveries Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran provides incentives to foreign investors in free zones Business 10:48
Saipem launches new solution for green hydrogen production offshore Oil&Gas 10:40
Iran`s production of petrochemicals shows upward trend - deputy minister Business 10:37
Iran sees increase in industrial employment Business 10:37
Oil falls $1 after OPEC+ agreement on boosting supply Oil&Gas 10:25
Ceyhan terminal transships over 108 mb of ACG oil YTD Oil&Gas 10:21
US proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September Other News 10:14
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for crane runway overhaul Business 10:04
Azerbaijani state agency to allocate funds to buy software licenses Finance 10:01
Azerbaijan has great advantages in trade between countries of Black Sea region and Central Asia - analyst Transport 10:00
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover increases in 1H2021 Business 10:00
Georgia shares data on coronavirus vaccines administered in country Georgia 09:52
Azerbaijani sees decrease in remittances from Russia Economy 09:28
Azerbaijan sees decrease in lending volume to agriculture Finance 09:17
Azerbaijan discloses number of economically active people Business 09:13
China launches new remote-sensing satellites Other News 08:57
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 08:36
There is huge potential between Azerbaijan and Croatia for expanding cooperation - Ex-president of Croatia (PHOTO) Politics 08:10
Samsung launches upgraded modular microLED display ICT 07:41
Brazil reports 948 more deaths from COVID-19 Arab World 07:08
Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 bln deal ICT 06:19
Islamic Development Bank elects Saudi nominee as new president Arab World 05:26
Sudan says Nile water level stable despite Ethiopia's 2nd filling of Nile Dam Other News 04:38
More than 300 flights canceled due to strike at airports in Portugal Transport 03:46
Chinese home appliance giant Midea opens 1st store in Israel Business 02:51
Saudi Arabia uses information tech to control pandemic in Hajj season Arab World 02:09
EU wants to participate in and encourage regional cooperation efforts - Charles Michel Politics 01:20
There is opportunity to come to common denominator to strengthen infrastructure - Charles Michel Politics 01:18
We are ready to provide European expert assistance in delimitation of borders - Charles Michel Politics 01:13
Partnership between European Union and Azerbaijan is not based on financial support - Charles Michel Politics 01:11
Opening of all communications in region will enable Azerbaijan to have unimpeded access to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - President Aliyev Politics 01:05
Azerbaijani president talks post-conflict settlement in region Politics 01:02
Existing modern infrastructure and transport will allow Azerbaijan opportunity to implement projects in our territories in relatively short time - President Aliyev Politics 00:58
President Aliyev presents "Karabakh before and after occupation" book to Charles Michel Politics 00:56
All news