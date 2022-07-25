Kazakhstan to lift visas for Iranian citizens

TEHRAN, Iran, July 25. Kazakhstan officially announced that Iranians can travel to this country without a visa, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said answered, the Trend question at the weekly press conference.

The decision to the cancelation of the visa requirements can lead to the development of Iran's business relations with neighboring countries, he said.

In recent days, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari announced that several Asian and African countries have agreed to cancel visa requirements for Iranians.