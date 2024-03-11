Iran hopes for further strengthening of ties with Türkiye - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. There are expectations that the relations between Iran and Türkiye will be further strengthened and joint goals and interests will be achieved in the coming Iranian year (from March 20, 2024 through March 20, 2025), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said during the press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Kanaani, Iran expects to achieve the set goals in the relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy and trade.

Kanaani added that the leaders of the two countries are moving bilateral relations in the proper direction and conditions have been created to achieve reasonable goals for the development of the two countries' relations.

A representative of the ministry said that during the last visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara, constructive discussions were held and agreements were reached with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Within the framework of the Iranian President's visit to Türkiye on January 24, 10 agreements were signed between Türkiye and Iran that cover issues such as energy, free zones, media, culture, railway transportation, and mutual recognition of driver's licenses.

Meanwhile, Iran and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $30 billion a year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel