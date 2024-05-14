Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 20 currency prices grew while 15 fell compared to May 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,339 rials. On May 13, one euro was 45,234 rials.

Currency Rial on May 14 Rial on May 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,752 52,593 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,283 46,296 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,877 3,877 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,883 3,875 1 Danish krone DKK 6,078 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 503 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,543 136,276 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,100 15,101 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,892 26,960 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,109 109,122 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,708 30,720 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,272 25,286 1 South African rand ZAR 2,291 2,277 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,305 1,300 1 Russian ruble RUB 460 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,760 27,727 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,038 31,010 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,904 35,866 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,403 1,407 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,422 31,405 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,643 8,641 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,808 5,813 100 Thai baths THB 114,135 114,331 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,878 8,863 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,716 30,657 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,339 45,234 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,502 9,552 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,678 15,699 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,608 2,613 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 581 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,842 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,694 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,657 73,088 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,853 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 484,355 rials and one dollar to 448,689 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 452,246 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,944 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials, while one euro is about 640,000–643,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel