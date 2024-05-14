Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 14

Business Materials 14 May 2024 10:11 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 20 currency prices grew while 15 fell compared to May 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,339 rials. On May 13, one euro was 45,234 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 14

Rial on May 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,752

52,593

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,283

46,296

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,877

3,877

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,883

3,875

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,078

6,065

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,543

136,276

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,100

15,101

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,892

26,960

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,109

109,122

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,708

30,720

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,272

25,286

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,291

2,277

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,305

1,300

1 Russian ruble

RUB

460

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,760

27,727

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,038

31,010

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,904

35,866

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,403

1,407

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,422

31,405

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,643

8,641

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,808

5,813

100 Thai baths

THB

114,135

114,331

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,878

8,863

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,716

30,657

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,339

45,234

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,502

9,552

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,678

15,699

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,608

2,613

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

581

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,842

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,694

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,657

73,088

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,853

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 484,355 rials and one dollar to 448,689 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 452,246 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,944 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials, while one euro is about 640,000–643,000 rials.

