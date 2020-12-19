Iran rejects IAEA request to revive JCPOA by reaching another agreement

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 19

Trend:



Iran Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said the revival of the JCPOA does not require a separate document.

He made the remark via his Twitter profile.

“As I said before, the IAEA`s sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular factual updates in this regard,” Gharib Abadi said in a statement published on Twitter, Trend reports.



“Presenting any assessment on how the commitments are implemented (e.g referring to breach) is absolutely beyond the mandate of the Agency and should be avoided,” he said referring the latest remarks of the director General of the IAEA.

Reviving Iran’s nuclear deal under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would require striking a new agreement setting out how Iran’s breaches should be reversed, U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said previously, as per Reuters.

Gharib Abadi said went on to say that the Atomic Energy Organization played its part during negotiations on the JCPOA.

“The commitments of the parties and IAEA tasks have been delicately drafted and agreed and each side knows what to do to implement the deal,” he added.



He noted that there would be no renegotiation on the Deal and in case of its revival, there is no necessity for a new document on the Agency’s role.

"It’s not needed to complicate the situation," he said.