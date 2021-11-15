Iran returns to Vienna negotiations with pragmatic and result-oriented approach - FM

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 13

Trend:

Tehran and the remaining parties to JCPOA can reach a good agreement in a short time, only in case of a serious and positive approach to the upcoming talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement published on his Instagram account, Trend reports.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran returned to the negotiations with a pragmatic and result-oriented approach and is determined to reach a "good agreement".

“The Islamic Republic has no intention to be locked in the stalemate remaining from the previous negotiations,” he said.

He noted that he held detailed and separate phone talks with the foreign ministers of the P4+1 group of countries including China, Russia, Britain, Germany, and France, last week and emphasized that the Islamic Republic is determined to tie the expansion of bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation to the JCPOA.