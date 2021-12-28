Iran exchanging 'informal messages' with US in Vienna

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 28

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic is exchanging 'informal messages' (non-papers) with the US within the Vienna talks, Trend reports via Iranian media outlets.

Khatibzadeh made the remark at a weekly press conference.

The new round of the JCPOA Joint Commission has kicked off on Monday evening. The commission is comprised of diplomats from Russia, China, Germany, Britain, France and Iran plus a European Union representative, the signatories to the agreement, which the United States left in 2018.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani expressed hope about the results of the talks, saying that he is optimistic about the negotiations.

The seventh round of talks, the first under the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, wrapped up 10 days ago with some new Iranian demands added to a working draft.

Formally, the three European states, known as the ‘E3,’ have called on the US to withdraw sanctions incompatible with the JCPOA, and they have urged Iran to return its nuclear program, expanded since 2019, to JCPOA limits.