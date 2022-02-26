Progress on Iran nuclear deal, but tough issues remain - U.S.
Negotiators have made significant progress in the last week or so on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but very tough issues remain, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The U.S. official said he hoped Iran's lead negotiator would return in the coming days to Vienna, where the talks are taking place, "with a positive view" but that even if he did, there were still difficult issues on the table.
"There's been significant progress over the last week or two," the U.S. official told reporters on condition that he not be named. "But at the same time it's important to note that very serious issues remain."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide onInstagram (PHOTO)
World-famous photographer talks about Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani people (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan undertaken important global initiatives to boost international solidarity against pandemic and to counter "vaccine nationalism" - President Ilham Aliyev
So far, 68 per cent of adult population in Azerbaijan received two shots of vaccine - President Ilham Aliyev
We support initiatives to ensure affordable, equitable, universal and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines - President Ilham Aliyev
Statement by President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev in video format presented at high-level thematic debate convened by President of UN General Assembly (VIDEO)
Vusal Guliyev appointed head of Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs and Communications
Moscow Declaration to strengthen trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia - MFA spokesperson
Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aimed at reinforcing regional security - MFA
Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center film video address on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy, Diaspora participating in delivery of compatriots from Ukraine to Moldova - ambassador
TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to innovations, technologies dev't in country (PHOTO)
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president