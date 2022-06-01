Iran to give appropriate response to unconstructive acts in IAEA BoG - Spox

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that Iran's nuclear program is completely peaceful, and an appropriate and proportionate response awaits unconstructive acts in the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In reaction to the French Foreign Ministry's stance, which was based on the new IAEA report, Khatibzadeh noted that as mentioned before, although the recent report of the IAEA does not in any way show the reality of the interactions between Iran and the IAEA, such hasty comments based on political orientations that thoroughly pass over the Islamic Republic of Iran's extensive and constructive technical cooperation with the agency are interventionist and worthless.

He highlighted that Iran is familiar with the form and nature of such statements and attempts in line with psychological operations and providing pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran on the threshold of the IAEA Board of Governor’s meeting.

Advising the IAEA to remain loyal to the path of technical cooperation, Khatibzadeh also advised states such as France to avoid stances and interventions that will lead cooperation out of its correct direction.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that France should follow the safeguarding commitments to nuclear disarmament and hold Israel’s apartheid regime responsible for hundreds of nuclear warheads, instead of engaging in such hasty comments and attempts against Iran.

The spokesperson noted that Iran's nuclear program is completely peaceful, and a proportionate response awaits to any unconstructive attempts in the IAEA Board of the governor and the responsibility for the consequences belies on those who consider the Board of Governors and the Director General's report as a leverage and tool for political games against Iran.

The IAEA report, published on Monday, “estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms.”

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kg (660 pounds) of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.

Moreover, in a separate report published on the same day, the UN agency raised “questions on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites despite a fresh push for a breakthrough.”

In a public statement on Tuesday, France’s Foreign Ministry called on Iran to answer the IAEA queries after the contents of an IAEA report on Tehran’s nuclear activities were allegedly leaked to the media on Monday.

France also urged Iran to respond to questions from the UN nuclear agency on its prior nuclear activity as soon as possible.