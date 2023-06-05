Iran may agree to change in text of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Iran may accept some minor changes to the text of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if assurances are given that the US will return to and adhere to the JCPOA, Trend reports.

The US side has repeatedly announced that there are deep disagreements between Iran and the US beyond the nuclear issue. Although it is not impossible to reach an agreement on these issues, it will be very difficult to reach an agreement.

Returning to and sticking to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will be possible under the JCPOA+ and the non-nuclear agreement. That is, there should be a change in the text of the nuclear agreement, an agreement on Iran's defense issues, an agreement on Iran's regional participation and the form of Iran's cooperation with Russia.

On the other hand, Iran has so far only accepted the JCPOA signed in 2015 and has not accepted any additions or abbreviations in the text of this plan.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur