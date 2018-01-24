Iran says it never sought nukes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Responding to the US accusation’s on Iran’s will to develop nuclear deal, Tehran says that it never sought nuclear weapons.

"Contrary to the sly and speculative words of the American official, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought to obtain nuclear weapons," IRNA news agency quoted the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Qasemi, as saying.

US Vice President Mike Pence earlier on January 23 underlined Washington’s resolve to change Iran’s nuclear deal, warning that the US will withdraw from the agreement if it is not altered.

“Punitive sanctions will be available for many years to come to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and you have our commitment to work closely with our allies around the world to achieve that,” Pence told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday.

In a tweet on the same day, he warned against Iran’s growing influence in the region.

“The influence of Iran in the region is dangerous. The last thing that we want to see - after driving ISIS out of Iraq & on the cusp of driving ISIS out of Syria - is Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard fill that vacuum. The U.S & our allies are not going to let it happen,” said Pence.

