Iran rejects military solution in Yemen

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi on Thursday strongly condemned Saudi attacks on Al Hudaydah in Yemen, saying the crisis in the country has no military solution, IRNA reported.

Continued resort to intimidation and suppression in Yemen goes nowhere, Qasemi said.

He strongly condemned Saudi air and sea attacks on Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen, which has exacerbated the situation, while expressing concern over current conditions faced by civilians in the war-torn country.

'We have always underlined that crisis in Yemen has no military solution and the aggressors should put an end to their atrocities,' he said.

Such deplorable crimes have dashed political hopes and will only complicate the situation, he said.

Saudi led coalition has launched ground attacks to seize Al Hudaydah Port, the fourth-largest city in Yemen.

