One border guard killed in clashes in northwestern Iran

24 June 2018 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

At least one Iranian border guards has been killed in an armed clash along the country’s northwestern borders with Iraq.

Lieutenant Mohammad Hashemi was killed in the clash with armed groups in the early hours of June 24, Iranian media outlets reported.

Reportedly, two attackers were killed in the clash, which took place at Tamarchin border post, in the region of Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan province.

A solider also was injured in the fire exchange.

The assault came three weeks after another attack on a border post in the same province, during which two Iranian border guards were killed.

