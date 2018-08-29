Iranian diplomat: process of lawsuit against us lengthy, court ruling nonbinding

29 August 2018 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 29

Trend:

An Iranian deputy foreign minister said the judicial process of Tehran’s complaint against the US for breaching the 1955 Treaty of Amity will be lengthy, adding also that any final decision by the court will be nonbinding.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi said the judicial process of Iran’s complaint against the US at the International Court of Justice and its demand for the suspension of US sanctions recently re-imposed on Tehran will be lengthy, Tasnim news agency reported Aug. 29.

He also said that any final court ruling on the case will be nonbinding under the international law.

The deputy foreign minister then explained that Iran has not taken the case to court to see the US lose the trial, but has launched the process to “display the Islamic Republic of Iran’s rightfulness to the international community.”

Taking the case to court would mount political and mental pressure on the US, Araqchi added.

Iran has recently filed a lawsuit against the United States stating that Washington's decision in May to re-impose sanctions after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal violates the 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries.

In comments on Tuesday, US State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague "lacks prima facie jurisdiction to hear Iran's claims".

On Monday, Iran's lawyers said the sanctions were threatening the welfare of its citizens and disrupting tens of billions of dollars worth of business deals.

The Islamic Republic's lead representative in the case, Mohsen Mohebi, branded the sanctions "naked economic aggression".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Siemens not to halt know-how transfer for turbine tech to Iran – minister
Business 09:20
Iran urges accelerated, clearer measures to save JCPOA
Politics 27 August 17:37
Iran says Britain replaces US in redesigning Arak reactor based on P5+1 decision
Nuclear Program 27 August 14:35
Siemens not to halt know-how transfer for turbine tech to Iran – minister
Business 27 August 12:12
Georgia to stay in Iran as long as EU does so, envoy says
Business 25 August 13:18
Rouhani calls on Iranians to stand up to enemies’ plots
Politics 25 August 11:22
Latest
Social entrepreneurs to appear in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:40
Iran to launch Energy Technology Center to support startups
Society 11:38
Azerbaijani wine producer taps into new markets for export
Economy news 11:29
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Georgian ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 11:27
Bus carrying Russian tourists overturns in Turkey (PHOTO)
Turkey 11:25
Azerbaijani insurance company makes profit in 1H2018
Economy news 10:55
Uzbekistan, India increase cooperation in textile industry
Uzbekistan 10:54
Iran boosts gas production at South Pars field
Business 10:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 29
Economy news 10:01