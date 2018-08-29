Iranian diplomat: process of lawsuit against us lengthy, court ruling nonbinding

Tehran, Iran, August 29

An Iranian deputy foreign minister said the judicial process of Tehran’s complaint against the US for breaching the 1955 Treaty of Amity will be lengthy, adding also that any final decision by the court will be nonbinding.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi said the judicial process of Iran’s complaint against the US at the International Court of Justice and its demand for the suspension of US sanctions recently re-imposed on Tehran will be lengthy, Tasnim news agency reported Aug. 29.

He also said that any final court ruling on the case will be nonbinding under the international law.

The deputy foreign minister then explained that Iran has not taken the case to court to see the US lose the trial, but has launched the process to “display the Islamic Republic of Iran’s rightfulness to the international community.”

Taking the case to court would mount political and mental pressure on the US, Araqchi added.

Iran has recently filed a lawsuit against the United States stating that Washington's decision in May to re-impose sanctions after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal violates the 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries.

In comments on Tuesday, US State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague "lacks prima facie jurisdiction to hear Iran's claims".

On Monday, Iran's lawyers said the sanctions were threatening the welfare of its citizens and disrupting tens of billions of dollars worth of business deals.

The Islamic Republic's lead representative in the case, Mohsen Mohebi, branded the sanctions "naked economic aggression".

