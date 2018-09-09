Iran confirms missile attack against opposition group bases in northern Iraq

9 September 2018 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that has fired missiles against the bases of armed opposition groups in northern Iraqi city of Koya.

In a statement on Sept. 9, the IRGC said that has targeted bases of a “filthy and criminal group,” when the party leaders sat for a meeting and a “terrorist training center” with seven short range surface-to-surface missiles.

Yesterday, some local media outlets reported that at least 11 killed and dozens more were wounded in missile attack on headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koya, 60 kilometres east of Erbil city.

The IRGC said that has destroyed the center of conspiracy against Iran’s national security in the operation.

Tens of leaders and major operational elements of the group were also killed and wounded in the operation, according to the IRGC.

The operation was carried out by Missile Unit of IRGC Aerospace Force with participation of the drone unit of IRGC Ground Forces, the statement said.

Yesterday IRGC also announced that its forces have killed six members of a terror team in the western province of Kurdistan on Sept. 7.

An IRGC statement read that the killed were members of PJAK terrorist group, an offshoot of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

According to the statement, the terrorist team attacked a border post in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan back in July.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IRGC vows to revenge recent terrorist attacks
Society 22 July 22:51
IRGC busts terror outfit, kills three terrorists near Iraq border
Iran 15 July 00:23
Tehran-Sulaymaniyah flight resumed
Business 10 June 18:10
Terrorist cell smashed in Northwestern Iran
Politics 10 June 00:12
Missile capability Iran's red line, non-negotiable: IRGC
Politics 2 June 23:23
Iranian commander: EU unable to act independent from US in nuclear deal
Politics 9 May 13:31
Latest
21 dead as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan
Other News 14:28
Iran, Russia, Belarus seeking to remove trade barriers – Larijani
Politics 13:19
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for high pressure ‎gate valve‎
Tenders 12:28
China engages in Australia's largest maritime drill for first time
China 12:20
MP: Azerbaijani president's visit to Croatia creates broad opportunities for co-op
Politics 11:46
Turkish coast guard detaines about 40 illegal immigrants
Turkey 11:28
Man who set himself on fire at Tehran city hall dies
Society 11:15
Gunmen attack police station in Iran, kill three
Society 11:11
Hikmat Hajiyev: Pashinyan’s statement – disrespect to UNSC resolutions, undermines negotiation process mediated by OSCE MG Co-Chairs
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:55