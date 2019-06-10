Iranian president appoints acting Minister of Education

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed Javad Hosseini as acting Minister of Education of Iran, Trend reports referring to the Iranian state news agency dolat.ir.

“According to Article 135 of the Constitution and based on your commitment and scientific and management experiences, you are being appointed as Acting Minister of Education,” the letter of appointment of the Iranian president reads.

Hosseini previously served as the Director General of the Department of Education of Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province.

The Minister of Education of Iran Mohammad Bathaei submitted his resignation letter to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in order to participate in the parliamentary elections, which the president accepted.