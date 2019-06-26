Iran starts co-op with EU on management of water resources

26 June 2019 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Jun.26

Trend:

The European Union expert delegation is in Iran for two weeks to examine joint collaboration in water-related projects, senior advisor to Iran's Energy Minister, Farhad Yazdandoost said, Trend reports citing the official website of Ministry of Energy.

“So far, several meetings have been held with the presence of European Union representatives, diplomats from the German, ​​Finnish and Austrian embassies in Iran and water ministry officials,” he said.

Yazdandoost said the Iranian side informed the EU about its priorities and challenges in the water sector.

“The European Union expert delegation will hold specialized meetings with officials and experts in the water sector at the Ministry of Energy in the coming days,” he added.

The advisor said that a closed meeting will be held with the participation of all officials in the water sector to examine future agreements with representatives of the European Union.

