Iran, Russia to carry out joint military drill in Indian Ocean region: Khanzadi

29 July 2019 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced on Monday that Iran and Russia have agreed to conduct another joint military exercise in some specific areas of the Indian Ocean by the year end, Trend reports citing Mehr.

“A coordination meeting will be held between the two sides in this regard,” he said while in Moscow on his three-day visit to Russia.

“By Indian Ocean we mean a significant area in northern parts of the ocean including Makran Sea, Strait of Hormuz and also the Persian Gulf,” Khanzadi added.

He also informed that during his trip to Russia, General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed an MoU with Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to expand mutual ties.

"This is the first MoU of its kind and can be regarded as a turning point in Tehran-Moscow military relations," he added.

The Commander also said that negotiations have been conducted on development of military cooperation in the Caspian Sea between Iran and Russia and the agreement is being prepared to be signed in the future.

Khanzadi paid a visit to the Russian Navy fleet on Monday.

The Iranian official held talks with Russian commanders while visiting their destroyers.

Khanzadi was among guests from different countries who reviewed the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River on Sunday.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian Navy chief is paying a three-day visit to Saint Petersburg upon the formal invitation of his Russian counterpart Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

As the Iranian commander announced in late April, based on previous negotiations with the Russian Navy, the force will dispatch a fleet to the southern regions of Iran this year.

