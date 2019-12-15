Iran backs peaceful solutions to Karabakh conflict: FM spox

15 December 2019 02:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry Abbas Mousavi said Iran supports peaceful solutions for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

“Iran is ready to cooperate on reducing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he added in a press conference in Tabriz on Saturday.

"Our stance toward the Karabakh conflict is clear, and we have announce it within the framework of the international law," he stressed.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 and escalated into armed clashes after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Sporadic tensions and border skirmishes have continued in the region despite a ceasefire signed in 1994.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan; however, it is governed by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

Mousavi further added that Iran has suggested peaceful solutions for the settlement of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan - important country in regional processes
Politics 14 December 16:47
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh sends letter to MEPs
Politics 14 December 14:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Dec.13 - Dec.14
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 December 09:54
MFA: Armenian FM very afraid of negative political reaction within country
Politics 13 December 21:58
Russian expert: Armenian side’s manipulations impede negotiation process over Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 December 16:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Dec.12 - Dec.13
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 December 09:54
Latest
Albania seeks arrests for quake deaths in collapsed buildings
Europe 03:47
Frustrated with climate talks, activists dump manure outside Madrid summit
Europe 02:59
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 01:05
Italy's anti-Salvini 'sardines' take protest to Rome
Europe 00:15
Supporters throng streets as Myanmar leader Suu Kyi returns from The Hague
Other News 14 December 22:25
Swiss body considers ban on Swatch unit selling parts - Schweiz am Wochenende
Other News 14 December 21:40
Switzerland to exchange financial information with Azerbaijan
Finance 14 December 21:01
North Korea conducts new test at rocket site, aims to 'overpower U.S. nuclear threats'
Other News 14 December 20:42
Anger erupts at U.N. climate summit as major economies resist bold action
Europe 14 December 19:24