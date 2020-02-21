Iran’s Supreme Leader casts his vote for parliamentary, Assembly of Experts elections

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei came to a polling station early Friday morning in Tehran to cast his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts, Trend with reference to IRNA reports.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

The parliamentary election is being held nationwide while the mid-term Assembly of Experts election takes place in five provinces of Tehran, Qom, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote in today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.