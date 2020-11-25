Iran says ready to return to Jan 20, 2017

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 25

The head of Iran president's office said that we should not act in such a way that a new round of negotiations for JCPOA has begun.



"Today, not only Iran but also many countries in the world even US allies like the Europeans are happy for the defeat of someone who has been the President of the United States for 4 years but he was not familiar with politics,” Mahmoud Vaezi told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, referring to the US election and victory of Joe Biden, Trend reports citing IRNA.



"Naturally, Iran welcomed his (Trump`s) defeat, but being optimistic about the next US administration is not on the agenda of Iran government now,” he said. “The fact is that we are not optimistic about any government unless we analyze what they do in practice.”



He went on to announce that no one is negotiated with or contacted Iran yet.



In response to a question about the stands of the members of the future US administration towards Iran, Vaezi says that "Today, President Rouhani said we do not want to negotiate the terms of JCPOA again."



“The US did not fulfill its obligations in Iran deal. We also reduced our commitments in 5 steps,” he said. “The President announced that if they return to January 20, 2017, the day Trump took office, we are ready to return to that date.”



"JCPOA negotiations have been held in the past and have reached a framework, “ said Vaezi adding that this framework has gone through its stages both in Iran and in different countries."



“The JCPOA related obligations must be respected both by Iran and the member countries,” he added.