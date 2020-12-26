Belgrade believes in deepening ties with Tehran - President of Serbian National Assembly

President of Serbian National Assembly Ivica Dacic said that Serbian leaders are determined to expand and deepen relations with Iran, and this policy will not change, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour, he added, "When I was at the helm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I always supported maintaining and development of bilateral and international cooperation. I will continue this role in my new position and responsibility by strengthening parliamentary cooperation."

Hailing current level of relations, he said that the two countries have plenty of opportunities to improve relations, especially in the economic and agricultural fields.

Serbian official also appreciated the principled stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran on supporting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, including Serbia, saying that JCPOA is the greatest diplomatic victory and achievement in establishing peace, stability and security. Unfortunately, by withdrawing from the nuclear deal, the Trump administration eliminated all its positive effects and replaced them with a great crisis.

Iranian ambassador, for his part, conveyed warm greetings of Majlis Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to him and invited him to visit Tehran.

Describing bilateral relations as growing in various fields, Hassanpour said that Iran welcomes strengthening parliamentary cooperation which will pave the way for promoting collaborations in other fields.