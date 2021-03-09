Iran's private sector to collaborate with defense industries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense is intending to have active communication and expand capacities with knowledge-based companies, academics, and private sectors, said Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"Ministry of Defense is trying to support private sector therefore it has not entered places that private sectors are active but tried to boost them," he said referring to using Ministry's capacities in automaker and aircraft manufacturing industries.

"We have tried to supply needs of automakers and aircraft industries with technical aids, the Ministry of Defense has also participated in the launch of the non-military aircraft production line, and it is following proper projects and plans in the field of aircraft manufacturing," General noted.

The Ministry has recently suggested the formation of headquarter to support the collaboration of private sector and defensive industries to the cabinet.