Iran's Ministry of ICT to provide free internet for presidential candidates

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 16

Trend:

The Minister of Information and Communications Technology of Iran announced the provision of free internet packages for qualified presidential candidates during their election campaigns.

"These internet packages will be allocated to the candidates to use the IT infrastructure for digital advertising,” ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said today at the unveiling ceremony of the Simorgh supercomputer at Amirkabir University, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

He went on to say that the necessary coordination for the fair distribution of these internet access packages will be done through the country's election headquarters.

Jahromi added that the Ministry of ICT will announce the details of these plans to the candidates soon.

Two of the main contenders to become Iran's president, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next month's election.