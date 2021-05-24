Iranian FM to visit to Azerbaijan

Politics 24 May 2021 13:06 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian FM to visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia tomorrow on May 25, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan is part of ongoing consultations between officials of the two countries.

Within the visit, views will be exchanged on bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy transformers
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy transformers
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of computer equipment
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of computer equipment
Azerbaijan’s electricity supplier opens tender to purchase various fire extinguishers
Azerbaijan’s electricity supplier opens tender to purchase various fire extinguishers
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy transformers Tenders 13:11
Uzbekistan reveals volume of wholesale turnover for 4M2021 Uzbekistan 13:11
Georgia's exports to EU increase Business 13:10
Turkmen products sold to number of countries via commodity, raw materials exchange Business 13:08
Kazakhstan increases exports to Iran Business 13:08
Visit program of Iranian FM's in Azerbaijan announced Politics 13:07
Iranian FM to visit to Azerbaijan Politics 13:06
Uzbekneftegaz repairs regeneration gas cleaning unit at Mubarek gas processing plant Oil&Gas 13:04
Kazakhstan's monetary base value surges over 4M2021 Finance 13:03
Turkmenistan, Russia's Saint Petersburg discuss bilateral co-op Business 13:03
Uzbekistan Airways launches new flights to Kazakhstan Transport 12:56
Azerbaijan's state budget receipts from lending to foreign states exceeds forecast Finance 12:55
Azerbaijan implements 2020 state budget with deficit Finance 12:54
Azerbaijan to set up national park in liberated lands Society 12:53
Bogus job scam leaves 90 Indian nurses stranded in the UAE, hospital offers help Arab World 12:52
Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists Israel 12:50
Turkmenistan announces auction for sale of state property Finance 12:47
Iran to extend agreement with IAEA to keep its nuclear facilities under inspection Nuclear Program 12:45
Russia, China to hold strategic security talks on May 25 Russia 12:39
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency gives update on mine clearance in liberated lands Politics 12:35
Value of Azerbaijan's 4M2021 gas export to Georgia disclosed Oil&Gas 12:34
Azerbaijan announces new state structures to switch to G-Cloud ICT 12:33
Iran evaluates safety of industrial factories Business 12:30
Iran electricity industry under pressure of illegal cryptocurrency mining - official Business 12:23
Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange plummeted in Iran Business 12:19
SOCAR announces time of signing grant agreement on NEFERTITI project Oil&Gas 12:18
Different Covid vaccines not a problem, may do better: Virologist Polly Roy Other News 12:13
First president of Armenia talks culprits of defeat in Second Karabakh War Armenia 12:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 12:08
Iran's Tejarat Bank to develop banking services with MCI Business 12:06
Covid-19 in India: Maharashtra woman top cop leads pandemic fight Other News 12:05
Iran to provide loan to railway companies Politics 12:02
Iran to continue Vienna negotiations until final agreement - President Rouhani Politics 11:57
Italy's Antitrust fines Ryanair 4.2 mln euros for not refunding passengers Europe 11:56
Iran launches urgent flights to return citizens from Pakistan and India Business 11:51
Georgia reports 338 coronavirus cases for May 24 Georgia 11:47
McKinsey and Co. expects global gas demand to peak in 2030s Oil&Gas 11:41
Iran's employment in industrial sector increases Business 11:37
Oil & gas industry might benefit from modest price spike - McKinsey and Co. Oil&Gas 11:33
Private sector in Iran's Isfahan Province to invest in innovation areas Business 11:32
Uzbekistan launches press workshop on territory of UzAuto Motors branch in Khorezm region Transport 11:29
Azerbaijan records growth in gold price Finance 11:24
Turkey tests new shipping route from Marmara to Caspian seas Transport 11:23
Pentagon celebrates life of Indian-born audiologist serving the US military Other News 11:21
Senior columnist John C. Hulsman feels India remains a rising power despite COVID-19 tragedy Other News 11:14
India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.70 cr doses Other News 11:11
EAM Jaishankar arrives in New York to discuss COVID-related cooperation with US officials Other News 11:11
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (May 17 through May 21) Finance 11:11
India may firm up plans to export Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Other News 11:05
BlackRock joins funds betting on rebound of Indian assets amid pandemic Other News 11:02
Forex reserves set to breach all-time high on sustained FDI, FPI inflows Other News 11:01
India, Pfizer Seek To Bridge Dispute Over Vaccine Indemnity: Report Other News 10:56
Indian banks, financial institutions set up vaccination drives for employees, offer to bear cost for jabs Other News 10:54
Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Algeria Turkmenistan 10:54
Indian Army Ready To Help In Fight Against COVID-19: General Bipin Rawat Other News 10:53
India in greater need for COVID-19 vaccines to save lives, will not exert pressure for supply of doses: Bhutan Other News 10:52
Slovakia sees opportunities in water management and forestry co-op with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:50
Iran suspends IAEA's access to cameras in nuclear sites Business 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 24 Finance 10:44
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 24 Uzbekistan 10:41
Iran's Kish FEZ to prioritize infrastructure management Business 10:38
Iran to fine unlicensed import cars Business 10:30
Iran's Minister of Industry talks steel production Politics 10:22
Oil price changes to continue to affect developed markets’ growth Oil&Gas 10:16
Iran sees increase in exports from Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 10:16
Iranian investments in gas industry lead to savings in liquid fuel - NIGC Business 10:11
Iranian currency rates for May 24 Finance 09:50
Iran limits electricity supply to cryptocurrency centers Business 09:50
Water rates likely to rise 4.4% in Israel in July Israel 09:45
Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides US 09:41
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 80 mb YTD Oil&Gas 09:35
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest Society 09:31
Iran launches new water desalination plants in Bushehr Province Business 09:21
Israel's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for supporting at Eurovision-2021 (PHOTO) Society 09:18
Iranian president talks fourth wave COVID-19 Politics 09:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 24 Oil&Gas 09:07
Iran sees increase in activities in Genaveh port Transport 09:07
India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 300,000 Other News 08:53
Japan opens mass vaccination sites for elderly ahead of Olympics Other News 08:36
UNIDO, Gov't of Uzbekistan consulting to explore potential project ideas Business 08:01
Brazil reports 860 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 07:47
Turkey step of int'l automobile peace rally starts in Istanbul Turkey 07:09
Argentina reports 24,801 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 06:28
Volume of Azerbaijani oil export to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 05:10
Israel to lift most COVID-19 restrictions in June: health minister Israel 04:45
Turkey reports 7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 5,186,487 in total Turkey 04:11
Blinken says unclear if Iran ready to return to compliance with nuclear deal US 03:29
Egypt receives raw materials to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Other News 02:43
UK records another 2,235 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Europe 01:58
Nigeria's economy grows in first quarter on oil price rise Other News 01:16
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 563,000 in past day Other News 00:38
Azerbaijani gymnasts win 11 medals at international online tournament Society 00:08
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 00:01
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tournament in Kiev Society 23 May 23:47
Azerbaijan now included in Abu Dhabi's 'Green List' for tourists Economy 23 May 23:40
Italian cable car crash kills at least 13, injures three Europe 23 May 23:24
Iran's Bank Refah Kargaran announces amount of issued loans Finance 23 May 23:19
Committee set up in Iran to restore activities of enterprises Business 23 May 22:45
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,400 in Israel Israel 23 May 22:44
Committee discloses amount of revenues from communication services accounting for Azerbaijan’s Baku ICT 23 May 22:39
All news