Iran slams new U.S. sanctions as "completely contradictory behavior"

Iran slammed on Friday evening the latest U.S. sanctions against its entities as "completely contradictory behavior", Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A government that talks about an intention of returning to the nuclear deal but continues (former U.S. President Donald) Trump's policy of sanctions is sending the message that it really is not reliable," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in remarks published on the ministry's official website.

Successive U.S. administrations, he added, have shown their "incapacity" to understand Iran's realities.

U.S. pressure will not inflict "the slightest damage" on the Iranian government's determination to defend the security and tranquillity of Iran's people, the spokesman noted.

Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against companies and individuals related to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.

"Iran's proliferation of UAVs across the region threatens international peace and stability. Iran and its proxy militants have used UAVs to attack U.S. forces, our partners, and international shipping," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.