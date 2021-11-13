Iran resumes next round of Vienna talks

TERHAN, Iran. Nov.13

Trend:



Iran is resuming next round of Vienna negotiations and seeking the JCPOA signatory countries comply with the deal, said deputy foreign minister, Trend reports citing IRNA.



Iran’s top nuclear negotiator indicated that lifting US sanctions is the starting point of talks.



The main issue is lifting illegal sanctions that should be on the negotiation's agenda, the US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the next issue, Ali Bagheri Kani, noted.



The root of this issue is that the US has violated the deal and the UNSC resolution; Iran has remained committed to the deal and still is, so the first stage is to remove US sanctions against Iran, he emphasized



The negotiations resuming in Vienna on Nov. 29 are to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Trump administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Iran.