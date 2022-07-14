Iran, South Korea discuss unfreezing assets

TEHRAN, Iran, July 14. South Korea must unfreeze Iranian assets immediately, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the phone call, First Vice Foreign Minister of South Korea Cho Hyun-dong and his Iranian counterpart and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized that the government and people of Iran expect the new South Korean administration to immediately release frozen Iranian assets in Korean banks and provide the basis for improving the relations between the two countries.

“The Korean officials have said they explore ways to resolve the issue of frozen Iranian assets,” Bagheri Kani said in a statement published on his Twitter account.

South Korea was the biggest client of Iranian gas condensate with 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) on top of 100,000 bpd of crude oil, but the country stopped the imports in November 2018.

Bilateral relations remain frayed over $7 billion in Iranian funds locked in two Korean banks. Tehran has long called on Seoul to release the funds.