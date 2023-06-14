Iranian president holds meeting with Nicaraguan president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on June 13, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denis Moncada and President of the National Assembly Gustavo Porras Cortés.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Managua on evening of June 13 as part of his official visit. The Iranian delegation consisted of various ministers, including the ministers of health and medical education, oil, culture and Islamic orientation, as well as economy and finance.

Raisi visited Venezuela earlier, where he met with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. As a result of the meeting of the high-level intergovernmental commission, several significant cooperation agreements were signed between the two countries. After the visit to Nicaragua, Raisi will go to Cuba.