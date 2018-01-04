Moderate earthquake jolts southeast Iran

4 January 2018 02:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake has hit Kerman Province in southeast Iran, IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the quake hit near the town of Kouhbanan but there is no word so far on any potential deaths or injuries.

Earlier on December 21 last year an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 rocked the town injuring about 23 people.

The threat of a deadly earthquake is always serious in any part of the country as Iran sits on major fault lines. Last November, a 7.2 magnitude killed more than 600 people in the western province of Kermanshah, since then several moderate tremors have jolted parts of the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian judiciary denies reports on detaining European citizen
Politics 3 January 23:19
Three revolutionary guards killed in northwestern Iran
Politics 3 January 21:19
Iran says arrests a European citizen in protests: local media
Politics 3 January 19:15
IRGC accuses former official of organizing protests
Politics 3 January 19:08
Turkish FM: US provoking events in Iran
Turkey 3 January 15:07
Iran, Azerbaijan enjoy cordial relations – Jahangiri
Politics 3 January 14:34
Turkey stands for stability in Iran, says Erdogan
Turkey 3 January 14:18
Iran ensures 6% of Japan’s oil demand
Business 3 January 14:15
Deputy PM: Turkey attentively following developments in Iran
Turkey 3 January 13:38
Turkey’s ruling party: Iran won’t become second Syria
Turkey 3 January 10:10
4.5-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran
Society 3 January 09:23
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan
Tajikistan 3 January 05:10
Bikers allegedly fire bullets at governor office in central Iran
Society 3 January 00:58
US says sanctions possible over Iran protests
Politics 3 January 00:41
US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran
Politics 2 January 23:36
Iran protests: over 150 individuals detained in Hamedan city
Society 2 January 23:22
Zarif: Iran's security depends on people
Politics 2 January 22:36
Iran’s Rouhani criticizes France over hosting “terrorist” group
Politics 2 January 22:27