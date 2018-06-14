Doctors’ sloppy handwriting kills 3,000 Iranians annually

14 June 2018 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 14

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The poor handwriting of doctors is responsible for the deaths of 3,000 Iranians each year, a senior official with Iran Pharmacists Association said.

“According to the latest statistics and research, preventable medication mistakes injure 45,000 Iranians annually,” Ali Fatemi said, Young Journalists Club (YJC) reported on June 14.

The report added that many such errors result from unclear abbreviations, dosage indications and illegible writing of millions of prescriptions in the Islamic Republic every year.

To address the problem, Iranian authorities need to move toward e-prescribing. This method could eliminate many of the errors that occur when pharmacists misunderstand or misrecord medication names or dosages conveyed messily on paper or by phone in a hurry.

Wider adoption of e-prescribing could lead to further efficiency in medical record keeping, which many believe is vital to both improving health care delivery and lowering costs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran’s medicine exports to Kazakhstan to see major increase in 2018
Business 3 May 19:23
Iran’s medicine exports to Kazakhstan to see major increase in 2018
Business 1 May 17:22
Iranian knowledge-based medicine registered in Russia for the first time
Business 30 April 13:58
IranPharma: Nuclear deal helped Iran’s pharmaceutical market
Business 16 September 2017 20:46
Iran's fragile herbal medicine market suffers from smuggling, lack of interest
Business 15 September 2017 01:03
IranPharma: Nuclear deal helped Iran’s pharmaceutical market
Business 13 September 2017 19:19
Azerbaijan to import fatty liver drug from Iran
Business 13 September 2017 16:50
Iran's fragile herbal medicine market suffers from smuggling, lack of interest
Business 13 September 2017 16:37
Iran’s pharmaceutic, medical equipment exports up 50%
Business 4 November 2016 13:46
About 5 people daily in Tehran get diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
Iran 24 February 2014 11:36
Iran manufactures biosimilar anti-cancer drug for the first time
Iran 4 February 2014 10:19
MS Nut not a go-to drug for treating multiple sclerosis - Iran MS Society deputy head
Iran 25 November 2013 09:35
MS Nut not a go-to drug for treating multiple sclerosis - Iran MS Society deputy head
Iran 23 November 2013 10:17
Due to medical treatment expenses, 7 percent of Iran's population annually below poverty level
Iran 4 October 2013 09:54
Iran allots over 2.7 billion dollars to medicine imports
Iran 2 October 2013 17:30
Some 1,574 tons of medicine cleared through Iranian customs
Economy news 25 September 2013 12:44
Over 50,000 of Iranians unaware of being AIDS-infected - official
Iran 16 September 2013 16:03
Center for treating aftereffects of nuclear incidents created in Iran for the first time
Iran 5 September 2013 13:16