Earthquake leaves several injured In Iran

22 July 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Iranian western province of Kermanshah today with tremors felt in Ilam, Kurdistan, Lorestan, Hamedan, East and West Azerbaijan provinces as well.

The tremors occurred at 14:37 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported July 22.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers underground near the city of Tazehabad.

Head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Pir-Hossein Kolivand said that 10 rescue teams and helicopters have been sent to the region.

The Iranian media outlets reported that shocked people rushed to the streets in the region.

The earthquake has left at least 15 people injured, according to the preliminary reports.

Earlier in morning another earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale shook Iranian southern province of Hormozgan.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Kermanshah province last November killing about 600 people, leaving even more injured.

The earthquake destroyed a big number of residential units in the urban and rural areas of the province.

